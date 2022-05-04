Piper Sandler Increases Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Price Target to $58.00

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 136.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COWN. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cowen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Cowen alerts:

COWN opened at $24.55 on Monday. Cowen has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $674.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cowen by 289.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Cowen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.