BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $179.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $163.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.71. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.79) by ($1.37). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 120.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.70 million. Research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 139.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

About BeiGene (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

