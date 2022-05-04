Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $575.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.10% from the company’s current price.
CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $691.40.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $425.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a one year low of $410.33 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
