Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $575.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.10% from the company’s current price.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $691.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $425.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a one year low of $410.33 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

