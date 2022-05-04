Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $735.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from $815.00 to $735.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.69% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $691.40.
Shares of CHTR stock opened at $425.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $547.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.71. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $410.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
