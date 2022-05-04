Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $735.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from $815.00 to $735.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $691.40.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $425.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $547.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.71. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $410.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

