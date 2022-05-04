Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

ARCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $21.51 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $567.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

