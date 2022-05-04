Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 143.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

DSGN stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $29.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $687.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,282,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,438,000 after buying an additional 902,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

