Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) PT Lowered to $18.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 119.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

