Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $285.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 123.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Baidu stock opened at $127.57 on Monday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.20. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

