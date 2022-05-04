Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $285.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 123.41% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.44.
Baidu stock opened at $127.57 on Monday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.20. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.90.
About Baidu (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.