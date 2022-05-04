Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $393.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $691.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $425.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $410.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.71.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

