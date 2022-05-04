Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $393.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $691.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $425.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $410.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.71.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
