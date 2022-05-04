Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.84. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 153.40%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,383.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 184,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 93.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 187.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 963,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 628,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

