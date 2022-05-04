ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $133.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of ARCB opened at $76.51 on Monday. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average is $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

