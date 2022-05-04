Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $450.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.
CHTR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $691.40.
Shares of CHTR opened at $425.62 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $547.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
