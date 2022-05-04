Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $450.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

CHTR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $691.40.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $425.62 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $547.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.71.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.