Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 274.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $168.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.37. Clene has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 217,891 shares of company stock valued at $647,102. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

