Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for PulteGroup, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

PHM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

PHM opened at $43.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

