Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTA opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. Artisan Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $644,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

