ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

ALXO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.64. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ALX Oncology by 86.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 132.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,452 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

