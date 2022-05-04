Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 274.53% from the company’s current price.

CLNN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Get Clene alerts:

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.67 on Monday. Clene has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clene will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 217,891 shares of company stock valued at $647,102 over the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clene by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 493,581 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clene (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.