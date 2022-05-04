Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $54.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $71.68.

In other news, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,080.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $875,025 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

