Endeavour Mining plc to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$899.35 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$44.25 to C$45.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,850.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$707.11.

TSE EDV opened at C$31.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$25.50 and a 1-year high of C$35.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

