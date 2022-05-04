NOV Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Griffin Securities lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for NOV in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Griffin Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NOV opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is -41.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

