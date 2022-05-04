Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Reduced by Analyst

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriMas in a research report issued on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. TriMas’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

TriMas stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.74. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

