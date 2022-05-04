Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Shares of CHRW opened at $108.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

