Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $89.76 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $23,831,476. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

