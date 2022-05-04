Cormark Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Friday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AUY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.35. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 851,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 31,974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after buying an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 870.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 1,537,899 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

