SunPower (SPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. SunPower’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $11,756,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SunPower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.