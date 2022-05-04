Brunswick Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report released on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Shares of BC stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.