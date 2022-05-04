Reviewing Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) & Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

58.5% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III N/A -130.43% 3.49% Cronos Group -214.92% -16.44% -14.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and Cronos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A Cronos Group 3 3 1 0 1.71

Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $4.22, indicating a potential upside of 36.93%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and Cronos Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A Cronos Group $74.43 million 15.53 -$396.11 million ($0.44) -7.00

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to acquire and operate a business in the consumer and consumer-related products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Cronos Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. It sells cannabis and cannabis products, including dried cannabis, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and cannabis extracts through wholesale and direct-to-client channels under its wellness platform, PEACE NATURALS; and operates under adult-use brands, Spinach. It also exports dried cannabis and cannabis oils to Germany, Israel, and Australia. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.