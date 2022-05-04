Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLSD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.64 million, a PE ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 million. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

