TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for TriNet Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for TriNet Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $88.19 on Monday. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,438,000 after buying an additional 98,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,179,000 after purchasing an additional 747,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $391,406.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $181,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,127. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

