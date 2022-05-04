Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Trading Down 1.8%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.69). 978,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,174,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.70).

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.57) price objective on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.75) target price on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.95. The company has a market capitalization of £315.56 million and a P/E ratio of -91.67.

In related news, insider Lennard Alexander Kolff Van Oosterwijk sold 600,000 shares of Atlantic Lithium stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.71), for a total value of £342,000 ($427,232.98).

Atlantic Lithium Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 1,172 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

