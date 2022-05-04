Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 526,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,181,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

About Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK)

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances.

