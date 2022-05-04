Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) to “Strong-Buy”

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

CHK stock opened at $88.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.96. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($42.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.