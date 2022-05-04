Contrasting Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ubiquiti and KVH Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A KVH Industries 0 0 1 1 3.50

KVH Industries has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.08%. Given KVH Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti and KVH Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 9.23 $616.58 million $8.55 33.30 KVH Industries $171.77 million 0.89 -$9.76 million ($0.53) -15.25

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than KVH Industries. KVH Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 29.21% -57,441.32% 58.25% KVH Industries -5.68% -7.50% -5.61%

Summary

Ubiquiti beats KVH Industries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services to retail customers. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution, as well as IoT connectivity as a service. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers, as well as to manufacturers of vessels, maritime equipment, and vehicles; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. It also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island

