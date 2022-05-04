Analyzing Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) & Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Teknova and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lucira Health 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 144.92%. Given Alpha Teknova’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A Lucira Health -69.67% -22.89% -19.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Lucira Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 8.48 -$9.80 million N/A N/A Lucira Health $93.06 million 1.31 -$64.83 million ($1.91) -1.60

Alpha Teknova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Lucira Health on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Teknova (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

About Lucira Health (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

