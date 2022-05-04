Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

