Financial Contrast: Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) versus Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.8% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Cedar Realty Trust -35.36% -14.01% -4.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Cedar Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $9.56, suggesting a potential upside of 53.49%. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.13%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Cedar Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Cedar Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cedar Realty Trust $127.55 million 3.04 -$45.10 million ($4.35) -6.54

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Realty Trust.

Summary

Cedar Realty Trust beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

About Cedar Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

