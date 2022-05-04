Critical Review: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) versus Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and Beyond Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.27) -2.20 Beyond Air $870,000.00 207.79 -$22.88 million ($1.20) -5.05

Beyond Air has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Beyond Air shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -81.75% -73.96% Beyond Air N/A -58.09% -47.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PolyPid and Beyond Air, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33 Beyond Air 0 0 4 0 3.00

PolyPid presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 273.33%. Beyond Air has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 151.65%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Volatility and Risk

PolyPid has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beyond Air beats PolyPid on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Beyond Air (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors. It operates in Israel, Ireland, Australia, and the European Union. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

