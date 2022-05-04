Zacks Investment Research Lowers BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) to Sell

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BZFD. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BZFD opened at $4.95 on Monday. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZFD. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Founder Collective GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About BuzzFeed (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BuzzFeed (BZFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.