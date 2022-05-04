Head to Head Analysis: Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) versus Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and Hargreaves Lansdown’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $96.08 million 1.62 $4.86 million $0.14 15.21 Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 6.46 $399.33 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Risk & Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 5, meaning that its share price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bit Digital and Hargreaves Lansdown, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hargreaves Lansdown 4 4 4 0 2.00

Bit Digital currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 557.28%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital 5.06% 17.84% 16.45% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bit Digital beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital (Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; foreign currency exchange services; and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

