BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

