CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CARG. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

CARG stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. CarGurus has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,678.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,827 over the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

