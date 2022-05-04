Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Critical Contrast

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Appian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -179.41% N/A -214.69% Appian -24.00% -27.17% -14.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Appian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $3.61 million 0.21 -$6.47 million N/A N/A Appian $369.26 million 9.44 -$88.64 million ($1.25) -39.18

Data443 Risk Mitigation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Appian.

Risk and Volatility

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.77, indicating that its share price is 577% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appian has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Data443 Risk Mitigation and Appian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A Appian 1 2 3 0 2.33

Appian has a consensus target price of $81.17, indicating a potential upside of 65.75%. Given Appian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Appian is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Summary

Appian beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

