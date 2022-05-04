Reviewing HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) & Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HCI Group and Deep Yellow’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $407.92 million 1.65 $1.86 million $0.28 232.29 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HCI Group and Deep Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

HCI Group currently has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.06%. Given HCI Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HCI Group is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 0.46% 0.60% 0.15% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of HCI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HCI Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HCI Group beats Deep Yellow on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCI Group (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centers, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, an online policy administration platform; Harmony, a policy administration platform; ClaimColony, an end-to-end claims management platform; and AtlasViewer, a mapping and data visualization platform. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Deep Yellow (Get Rating)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited, was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

