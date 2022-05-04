Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.54 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,906,000 after purchasing an additional 627,927 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 16,404,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,947,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,601 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

