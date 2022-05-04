Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) to Hold

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

CASH opened at $42.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,799,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,116 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,324 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

