StockNews.com Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Sell

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMA. Barclays boosted their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.95.

CMA stock opened at $83.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 9.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

