StockNews.com Upgrades 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to Hold

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DDD. B. Riley reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

DDD stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.39.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $328,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

