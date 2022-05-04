Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

NYSE CTRA opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.20. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,022,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

