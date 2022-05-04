Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $116.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Randall B. Gonzales acquired 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $119,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

