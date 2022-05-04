Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) to Buy

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $24.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $632.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.10. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.